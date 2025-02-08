The Philadelphia Eagles are slight underdogs heading into Super Bowl LIX but one member of their coaching staff can draw inspiration from his time in the CFL.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier was a backup for the B.C. Lions when they upset the Montreal Alouettes 28-26 in the 2000 Grey Cup and fondly recalled the experience at Super Bowl media day.

“Just the connection that we had in that locker room. A lot of great guys, a lot of great players,” Nussmeier told Lions’ play-by-play voice Bob ‘The Moj’ Marjanovich. “Really, when you look at the way our regular season went, it wasn’t like we were the team to beat, but that team came together when it mattered the most and played our best football when it mattered the most.”

Nussmeier joined the Lions in 2000 following a six-year NFL career and slotted in as the backup behind Canadian Football Hall of Famer Damon Allen. He completed 54-of-94 pass attempts in relief, throwing for 768 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 23 times for 183 yards and another score.

B.C. had a difficult regular season, with head coach Greg Mohns resigning following a 3-4 start to the year. Steve Burrato led the team to an 8-10 finish as the third seed in the West Division, before they stunned Edmonton and Calgary in the playoffs to book their ticket to the 88th Grey Cup. They would go on to become the first sub-.500 team to win a CFL title.

The Eagles are in a very different situation, cruising through the playoffs as the second seed in the NFC following a 14-3 regular season. However, reaching the pinnacle of the sport is no easy feat and they’ll have their work cut out for them against a Kansas City Chiefs team eyeing a historic Super Bowl three-peat.

“It’s a lot of hard work to get to this point. There’s a lot of teams and a lot of talent, so things got to go your way, and you got to create your breaks,” Nussmeier said. “Really excited about what our team’s done, what our coaching staff has done, and now we get a chance on Sunday to play for a world championship.”

Nussmeier retired from professional football following the 2000 Grey Cup but stuck around with the Lions as their quarterbacks coach the following season. After a brief stint with the Ottawa Renegades in 2002, he departed the CFL for good for the NCAA and later NFL, eventually putting him in charge of coaching Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts.

The 54-year-old was part of an Oregon high school state championship as a player and helped the University of Alabama to a BCS National Championship in 2012 as their offensive coordinator. A Super Bowl victory on Sunday would make him a champion at four different levels, something he isn’t sure has happened before.

‘I don’t know. I can’t count that high,” Nussmeier laughed. “Obviously, excited about the opportunity on Sunday. It’s going to be fun.”

The Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) square off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.