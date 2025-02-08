Sources: Ottawa Redblacks agree to terms with versatile Canadian DB Tunde Adeleke

Veteran Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke has agreed to terms with the Ottawa Redblacks, per sources. Barring anything unforeseen, he will join the team when free agency opens.

The 29-year-old appeared in 10 regular season games for the Toronto Argonauts last season, recording 15 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. He started the final three games of the year at strong-side linebacker and the team’s three postseason games, adding another 10 defensive tackles in the Grey Cup championship run.

Since being selected in the third round, 25th overall during the 2017 CFL Draft, Adeleke has appeared in 96 career games with the Calgary Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Argos. He has registered 247 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, five sacks, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles, while adding two punt return touchdowns as a rookie.

The five-foot-nine, 208-pound defender is a two-time East Division all-star and earned All-CFL honours in 2019. He was the three-down league’s highest-paid defensive back in 2023 then lost the starting safety job in Hamilton to Stavros Katsantonis but remains on the short list for Canadians athletic enough to start at halfback, SAM, or corner if needed.

Adeleke was born in Lagos, Nigeria but grew up in Ottawa. He returns to the city where he played university football with the Carleton Ravens, earning two first-team All-Canadian selections.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.