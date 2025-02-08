Sources: Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran DB Jonathan Moxey

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed veteran American defensive back Jonathan Moxey, per sources.

The 29-year-old played 14 games for Hamilton last season after joining the team in June, seeing action at multiple spots in the secondary including field cornerback and strong-side linebacker. He recorded 22 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack and two interceptions.

The five-foot-ten, 188-pound native of West Palm Beach, Fla. played his first four CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders but was cut prior to the opening of training camp last year. In 60 career games, he has made 92 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, one sack, five interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. The Boise State product was named a West Division all-star in 2022