Sources: Ottawa Redblacks’ deal with veteran DB Tre Roberson falls through

Veteran American cornerback Tre Roberson will no longer be joining the Ottawa Redblacks in free agency after a deal between the two sides fell through, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation.

The news was first reported by Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun. The change of heart is reportedly not salary cap-related.

Roberson played 17 games for the Calgary Stampeders last season, recording 43 tackles, four interceptions and one defensive touchdown. Through 70 CFL games, the 32-year-old has 215 tackles, 17 interceptions, four forced fumbles and one TD in six seasons.

He won a Grey Cup with the Red and White in 2018 and earned CFL all-star status in 2019.

In addition to his time with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and training camp the following year, Roberson attended training camps with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and 2017 prior to joining the Stamps.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.