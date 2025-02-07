Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign All-CFL DL Micah Johnson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed American defensive lineman Micah Johnson for the 2025 season.

The 36-year-old earned his fourth career All-CFL selection in 2024, registering 28 defensive tackles, four tackles for a loss, and six sacks in 18 games. He helped Saskatchewan allow the fewest rushing first downs (94) and the fewest rushing yards (80.3 per game) in the league. Johnson also stepped in as an emergency offensive lineman in the Labour Day Classic, playing two-and-a-half quarters at right guard.

Johnson has spent four seasons in Green and White (2019, 2021, 2023), interrupted by a stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022 and B.C. Lions during the cancelled 2020 campaign. He began his career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2013, winning two Grey Cups over six seasons with the team.

The six-foot-one, 278-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 142 career CFL games, making 291 total tackles, 65 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions. In addition to his four All-CFL selections, he has been named a divisional all-star on seven occasions.