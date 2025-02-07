Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of a historic Super Bowl three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs but he hasn’t forgotten a couple CFL players who made an impact on him early in his career.

On media day, B.C. Lions’ play-by-play man Bob ‘The Moj’ Marjanovich asked Mahomes about two of his former Texas Tech University teammates, defensive end Pete Robertson and linebacker Micah Awe, who are still playing in the CFL. The two-time NFL MVP shared his admiration for both men and expressed a desire to attend a game in Canada in the future.

“I’m going to have to come up there at some point. Pete was a mentor for me, man. He’s someone from East Texas as well,” Mahomes said. “Micah was a great football player as well. I’ll have to get up there at some point and watch them play.”

Robertson and Awe spent two seasons with Mahomes on the Red Raiders in 2014 and 2015 before the future CFL duo graduated. The quarterback waited one more season before entering the 2017 NFL Draft, where the Chiefs selected him 10th overall.

A three-time All-Big 12 honouree, Robertson spent parts of four seasons in the NFL before signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2020. In 49 career CFL games, the 32-year-old has collected 106 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, 23 sacks, six forced fumbles, and one interception. He is currently a free agent after being released by the B.C. Lions following the 2024 season.

Awe first arrived in the CFL with the Lions in 2017 — his first of three stints with the organization. He has since spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks, Montreal Alouettes, and Calgary Stampeders, dressing for 97 career games. The 31-year-old has amassed 453 defensive tackles, 41 special teams tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, and five interceptions, earning All-CFL honours in 2023. He is currently a pending free agent and is slated to hit the open market on February 11.

If either player lands with a new franchise, that team could one day welcome an all-time NFL great to their stadium to watch his old friend. In 112 career games, Mahomes has thrown for 32,352 yards, 245 touchdowns and just 74 interceptions, earning six Pro Bowl selections and a pair of MVP awards. He has already won three Super Bowls as a starter, including the last two consecutively, and has earned the MVP in each victory.

While Mahomes has never previously attended a CFL game, he does have a sporting connection to Canada. His father, Pat, spent part of the 2004 season pitching for the minor league Edmonton Trappers in the Montreal Expos’ farm system. It is unclear if a nine-year-old Patrick ever attended games in the Alberta capital.

The Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) square off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.