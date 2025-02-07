Hamilton Tiger-Cats add former UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterback Gavin Hardison to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound pivot appeared in 38 games over five seasons at the University of Texas-El Paso (2019-23), earning honourable mention All-Conference USA status in 2021. He completed 570-of-1,061 passes (53.7 percent) for 7,963 career yards, 40 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions while rushing for three scores.

After his senior season was limited to just five games by Tommy John surgery, Hardison went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The native of Hobbs, N.M. signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent but was released during the first week of training camp.

The Ticats now have five quarterbacks under contract for next season. Hardison is expected to compete with Taulia Tagovailoa and Harrison Frost for the third-string spot behind starter Bo Levi Mitchell and backup Taylor Powell.

The team also confirmed the signing of American receiver Josh Johnson, which had been previously reported by 3DownNation.