Edmonton Elks sign four Americans, including former Auburn captain Elijah McAllister

The Edmonton Elks have signed four American players to their 2025 training camp roster, adding defensive lineman Elijah McAllister, linebackers Daniel Green and Luquay Washington Jr., and defensive back Willie Roberts.

McAllister wrapped up his college career at Auburn University in 2023, notching 28 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two batted passes in 13 games. The six-foot-six, 271-pound pass rusher transferred from Vanderbilt, where he suited up for 37 games and recorded 75 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

The Rumson, N.J. native was a three-time team captain in college — once with the Tigers and twice with the Commodores — and was named to the AFCA Good Works Team in 2021 for his volunteer work. A perennial SEC honour roll student, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in medicine, health and society in 2021 and a master’s degree in education diversity and urban studies in 2022. After serving as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2024, he was awarded the Cliff Hare Award, presented to a senior-student athlete for academic and athletic success, as well as leadership, integrity, and courage.

Green played five years at Kansas State, racking up 232 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two interceptions, and nine passes defended in 52 games with the Wildcats. The six-foot-three, 245-pound defender was named honourable mention All-Big 12 by the conference’s coaches in 2021 and 2022 but missed the majority of his senior year with injury, going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington Jr. played five seasons at Central Connecticut State, earning second-team All-NEC honours as a senior in 2023 despite missing the first four games with injury. In 37 games for the Blue Devils, the six-foot-one, 232-pound backer made 110 total tackles, seven sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and later spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released.

Roberts played his final two seasons at Louisiana Tech, earning first-team All-Conference USA honours in 2023. In 28 games with the Bulldogs, he notched 67 total tackles, five interceptions, and 24 passes defended. The five-foot-11, 190-pound cover man began his collegiate career at Stephen F. Austin, where he registered 85 total tackles, three tackles for loss, half a sack, 21 pass breakups, and six interceptions in 34 games. He was a third-team All-WAC selection in 2019. The Fort Worth, Tex. native signed with the Seattle Seahawks after receiving a rookie mini-camp invite but did not make the team.

The Elks also confirmed the signing of former Argonauts and Blue Bombers defensive end Ali Fayad, which had been previously reported by 3DownNation.