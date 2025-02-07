B.C. Lions re-sign local product, starting centre Michael Couture

The B.C. Lions have extended Canadian offensive lineman Michael Couture through the 2025 season ahead of the opening of free agency.

The native of Burnaby, B.C. is entering his third season with the Lions after making 12 starts at centre in 2024. The six-foot-four, 295-pound blocker helped pave the way for a thousand-yard rushing season by William Stanback.

The 31-year-old first joined his hometown team in 2023, starting every game that season. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after being selected with the 10th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 CFL Draft. He has appeared in 123 career games, making 68 starts and winning a pair of Grey Cups.

Collegiately, Couture played at Simon Fraser University where he saw action in 36 games at four different positions on the offensive line. He earned All-GNAC honours as a centre in 2014 and a tackle in 2015.