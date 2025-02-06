Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jerreth Sterns: sources

According to sources, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with American receiver Jerreth Sterns. Barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to officially join the team when free agency gets underway next week.

The 25-year-old made 83 catches for 941 yards and three touchdowns over 23 regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He originally joined the team in 2023 following brief NFL stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

The five-foot-nine, 175-pound native of Waxahachie, Texas, had one of the best seasons in the history of collegiate football in 2021. He caught 150 passes for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns at Western Kentucky and earned a second-team All-American selection.

Sterns previously played at Houston Christian University, which was then known as Houston Baptist University, where he caught 220 passes for 1,971 yards and 18 touchdowns over three collegiate seasons.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.