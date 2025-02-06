Sources: Ottawa Redblacks agree to terms with former Riders OL Peter Godber

The Ottawa Redblacks have agreed to terms with Canadian offensive lineman Peter Godber, per sources. Barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to officially join the team on a two-year contract.

Godber started 12 games at centre for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season. He spent the last six games on the injured list with an ankle issue suffered in the Labour Day Classic and returned for the playoffs, dressing in the West Semi-Final and starting the West Final.

Since being selected in the first round, third overall by the B.C. Lions in the 2018 CFL Draft, the Toronto native has played in 69 career regular season CFL games. The six-foot-three, 300-pounder spent four seasons with the Leos and signed in Saskatchewan during the 2023 offseason.

The 30-year-old earned $165,000 in 2024 after collecting $160,000 in 2023. The Rice University graduate has proven to be a reliable man in the middle.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.