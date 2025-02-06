Sources: Edmonton Elks agree to terms with Global punter Cody Grace

Global punter Cody Grace has agreed to terms with the Edmonton Elks, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. The news was first reported by TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Barring anything unforeseen, the 28-year-old will re-unite with his former special teams coordinator and current Elks’ head coach Mark Kilam in Green and Gold.

Grace has spent the past four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He dressed for all 18 games in 2024, punting 102 times for a gross average of 46 yards and a net average of 34.7. He scored seven singles and tied for the CFL lead with eight kicks placed inside the 10-yard line.

The native of Australia has appeared in 65 career CFL games, punting 383 times for a gross average of 46.8 yards per. He is a two-time West Division all-star and earned an All-CFL selection in 2022.

The Arkansas State product was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.