Saskatchewan Roughriders agree to terms with Canadian OL Philippe Gagnon: sources

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to terms on a contract with Canadian offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon, per sources.

The 32-year-old started 17 games for the Montreal Alouettes at right guard this past season, helping the team finish with a league-best record of 12-5-1.

The six-foot-three, 322-pound blocker was originally a first-round pick of the Alouettes in the 2016 CFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the team before joining the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent in 2019. He then signed back with Montreal in 2020 where he remained through 2024, helping the team win a Grey Cup in 2023.

In total, Gagnon has played 99 career CFL regular-season games with Montreal and Ottawa, making 75 starts.

Collegiately, the native of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que., played at Université Laval, helping the Rouge et Or win two Vanier Cups.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.