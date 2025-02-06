The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed Canadian receiver Mitch Picton for the 2025 season.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound target is entering his ninth year with his hometown team after being selected by the Riders in the fifth round of the 2017 CFL Draft. He played 12 games in 2024, catching 16 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Regina native has appeared in 45 career regular-season games and four post-season matchups in Green and White. He has notched 76 career receptions for 852 yards and six touchdowns while earning praise for his versatility.

Picton spent five seasons (2013-17) at the University of Regina, playing in 38 Canada West games and catching 170 passes for 2,447 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named a Canada West All-Star and a first-team All-Canadian in 2016.