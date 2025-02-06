Hamilton Tiger-Cats agree to terms with Toronto Argonauts DB DaShaun Amos

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have agreed to terms with American defensive back DaShaun Amos, per sources. Barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a contract with the team.

The 30-year-old played 18 regular season games last year with the Toronto Argonauts, recording 25 tackles and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, earning an East Division all-star selection. Amos made eight tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception during three playoff games.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound cover man has played six seasons in the CFL, three with the Calgary Stampeders and three in Toronto. He was named a West Division All-Star in 2019, earning an opportunity with the Green Bay Packers during the cancelled 2020 season.

Through 73 career CFL games, the East Carolina University graduate has recorded 168 defensive tackles, 16 interceptions, eight special teams tackles, scored two defensive touchdowns and forced one fumble. He has won three Grey Cups, two with Toronto and one with Calgary.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.