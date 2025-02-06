Calgary Stampeders’ DB Demerio Houston charged with domestic violence

Calgary Stampeders defensive back Demerio Houston is facing a misdemeanour domestic violence charge in North Carolina, according to documents procured by 3DownNation.

The 28-year-old is accused of assaulting his wife on November 21, 2024, following an argument. When asked to leave their home, Houston is alleged to have hit her in the face with a suitcase. The victim’s name has been omitted at her request.

A warrant for Houston’s arrest was issued by the Mecklenburg District Court later that day, citing the seriousness of the offence, risk of escape, and the danger of injury to person or property. The issuing magistrate wrote the accused had a history of domestic violence against the victim but she had previously been afraid to come forward about the “physical, mental, and emotional abuse” as he was the main source of financial support for her and their three young children.

Houston was arrested shortly after midnight on November 22, 2024, by Gastonia Police Department officials. The native of Shelby, N.C. was released two days later on a written promise to appear, with the condition that he does not assault, threaten, or harass the alleged victim.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Daniel Wilkes, Houston’s public defender through the North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services, declined 3DownNation‘s request for comment on behalf of his client.

The maximum punishment for misdemeanour domestic violence in North Carolina is 150 days in jail, plus fines and probation. Houston is scheduled to appear for a disposition hearing in front of Judge Aretha Blake on March 20, 2025.

Houston played 15 games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2024, recording 74 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He joined the team on a two-year contract in free agency, becoming the tenth highest-paid defensive back in the league with a deal worth $128,800 in hard money last season.

The Southern University product spent the first three seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, earning All-CFL status in 2023 after leading the league in interceptions. In 40 career games, he has made 158 defensive tackles, 14 interceptions, three special teams tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

The three-down league’s gender-based violence policy requires all CFL players to undergo education on domestic violence. The commissioner determines the discipline for violators of the policy on a case-by-case basis. Possible outcomes can include counselling, fines, suspension, or a lifetime ban from the league.

The Stampeders and the CFL did not respond to 3DownNation‘s request for comment. The CFLPA declined to provide a statement in advance of a verdict from the league.