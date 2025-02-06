Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with Canadian LB Fraser Sopik: sources

According to sources, the Calgary Stampeders have agreed to terms on a contract with Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik.

The six-foot, 205-pound defender won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts this past season. He recorded 57 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble over 15 regular-season games, making 12 starts at weak-side linebacker.

The 27-year-old signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent in 2023 and dressed for 12 regular-season games with the team, making two defensive tackles and eight special teams tackles.

The native of Toronto, Ont., was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft by the Stampeders. He played three seasons with the team and made 31 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, four sacks, and three forced fumbles over 44 regular-season games.

Sopik played collegiately at Western University where he won the Vanier Cup in 2017 and the Presidents’ Trophy in 2018.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.