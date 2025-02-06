B.C. Lions sign former NFL draft pick, star college returner Jason Huntley

The B.C. Lions have signed American running back and return specialist Jason Huntley to their training camp roster.

The 26-year-old was selected 172nd overall in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions but was waived in training camp. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and suited up in six games over two seasons with the team, rushing 18 times for 70 yards and returning five kickoffs for 120 yards. He later spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts but did not see game action.

“Jason is the epitome of a playmaker. Whether it’s in the backfield or the return game, he has a legitimate chance to score anytime he touches the ball,” Lions’ general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement.

Huntley attended New Mexico State University from 2016 to 2019, graduating as the seventh-leading rusher in school history. He carried 373 times for 2,182 yards and 18 touchdowns while hauling in 134 receptions for 1,119 yards and seven majors in 47 games. The five-foot-nine, 175-pound speedster also returned 57 kicks for 1,521 yards and five touchdowns, including an FBS-leading three house calls in 2018. That season he was named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele.