B.C. Lions returning to Vancouver Island for preseason opener

The B.C. Lions are heading back to Vancouver Island in 2025 following the success of last year’s Touchdown Pacific game.

The team’s preseason opener against the Calgary Stampeders will take place at Starlight Stadium in Langford on Monday, May 19.

“It’s a major milestone for our owner Amar Doman and the entire organization to stage a game in Langford,” Lions’ president Duane Vienneau said in a statement.

“Vancouver Island boasts a very passionate segment of our fan base. Last year’s Touchdown Pacific in Victoria served as a great reminder at our far-reaching Lions fans are across our great province.”

A sellout crowd of 14,727 fans attended last year’s Touchdown Pacific contest at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, as the Lions defeated the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 38-12 in the first-ever game on Vancouver Island.

No official Touchdown series game was included as part of the CFL’s 2025 schedule, but teams regularly play exhibition contests away from their home stadium. The Toronto Argonauts have frequently played one of their preseason games in Guelph.

Langford, B.C. is a suburb of Victoria with a population of just under 47,000. Starlight Stadium, which is home to the CJFL’s Westshore Rebels, Canadian Premier League’s Pacific Pride, and frequent Rugby Canada events, seats 6,000 fans.

“The City is thrilled to announce this game and looks forward to welcoming the BC Lions, the Calgary Stampeders, and their dedicated fans to Starlight Stadium,” Langford mayor Scott Goodmanson said as part of the announcement.

“We recognize that large sporting events such as this not only bring significant exposure to Langford but also contribute substantially to the local economy. This event also provides a unique opportunity for residents, particularly youth, to witness professional sports right here in their own city.”

The Lions will continue to host their training camp in Kamloops, B.C. in 2025, making the road trip to the other side of the province for the exhibition game.