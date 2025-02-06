B.C. Lions agree to terms with Canadian LB Adam Auclair: sources

According to sources, the B.C. Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian linebacker Adam Auclair. Barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to officially join the team when free agency gets underway next week.

The 28-year-old native of Saint-Georges, Que., played 15 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past season and made eight starts at weak-side linebacker, recording 37 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles, three interceptions, and one sack.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound defender was originally a first-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft out of Université Laval by the Ottawa Redblacks. He spent three seasons with the team, making 119 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble over 42 regular-season games.

Auclair won two Vanier Cups with the Rouge et Or. His best individual season came in 2017 when he was named a first-team All-Canadian and won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top standup defensive player in U Sports football.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.