‘Winnipeg is truly a special place’: Kenny Lawler bids farewell to Blue Bombers

Star receiver Kenny Lawler took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to bid farewell to the city he’s called home for most of his professional career.

The 30-year-old first joined Winnipeg’s practice roster in 2018 and became a starter the following year, helping the Blue Bombers win Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021. He left the club for a one-year stint with the Edmonton Elks in 2023 but returned to Winnipeg in 2023 for another two-year run in Bomberland, making two more Grey Cup appearances.

The two-time All-West Division selection and one-time All-CFL selection made 198 catches for 3,214 yards and 20 touchdowns in Winnipeg, dressing for 51 regular-season games. Arguably his best performance with the team came in the West Final this past year when he caught three touchdown passes against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The CFL’s negotiation window opened on Sunday, giving pending free agents around the league the chance to talk to all nine teams. It didn’t take long for Lawler to agree to terms with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on a two-year contract that will pay him around $275,000 per season. Though he didn’t confirm the move in his post, he made it clear that he won’t be returning to Winnipeg in 2025.

I never thought it would come to this! Deep down inside me, I thought I would play out my career here and retire as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber.

September 15, 2018, my first day in Winnipeg, I can honestly say I didn’t expect to come here and fall in love with this place, then move my family up here. But that’s exactly what happened!

In the beginning of my CFL career, I was a lost soul, looking for love and a new football home. The amount of unconditional love, respect, and support I’ve received from everyone in this city has been like no other place I’ve been before! And for that same love to be extended to my family, I can’t express how much I am fortunate for y’all! I say it all the time, Winnipeg is truly a special place! I can’t thank everyone enough for accepting my family and I into this amazing beautiful community!

To my teammates, my brothers, I love everyone of y’all! This ride has been one of the greatest times of my life! I came here to Winnipeg lost and alone but now am leaving with a family, the memories and bond we’ve created are going to last me a lifetime! I’m more than grateful and thankful for every last one of y’all!

To my coach, thank you for believing in a young 25-year-old from Pomona, Calif. All my life I just always wanted an opportunity. You saw a skilled, hungry, competitive, committed young man that needed some guidance and discipline. You all surround me with the right men to help change my life on the field but most importantly off the field! Thank you!

To Coach O’Shea, you have been the most influential coach in my life! You helped me understand how we play the game and who we play it for! I play the game for my brothers I go to war with and the toughest man on the field doesn’t have to be the loudest. Once I figured that out, success followed! Thank you Osh!

To the organization, thank you for giving me an opportunity and chance to make a name for myself on the field, in the CFL, but most importantly in the community!

To all the wonderful staff members at Whyte Ridge School, I can’t express how much my wife and I thank you for the unconditional love and support you give our son! Our two years here have been amazing! Thank you!

The message garnered well over 1,250 likes within the first few hours of being posted. A number of Lawler’s (now former) Winnipeg teammates commented with messages of support, including Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski, Tyrell Ford, and Lucky Whitehead.

Editor’s note: Lawler’s statement has been lightly edited for clarity.