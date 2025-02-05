Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former fourth-round NFL draft pick Jordan Smith

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Jordan Smith.

The six-foot-six, 255-pound native of Lithonia, Ga. was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He dressed for two regular-season games with the team, recording one tackle.

The 26-year-old was released by the Jaguars after training camp in 2023 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after the season ended. He was waived by the team before the start of training camp in 2024.

Smith played his final two collegiate seasons at the University of Alabama Birmingham where he made 96 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one interception over 23 games. He was named first-team All-Conference USA as a senior and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The edge rusher previously played at Butler Community College and at the University of Florida.