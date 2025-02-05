Hamilton Tiger-Cats agree to terms with DL Miles Fox: sources

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have agreed to terms with American defensive lineman Miles Fox, per sources. It’s a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old played three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past season, recording three defensive tackles. He joined the Blue Bombers in 2023 following his release from the B.C. Lions and played two regular season games, making three defensive tackles and one sack.

The six-foot-one, 300-pound native of Lawrenceville, Ga. signed his first CFL contract with the Lions in 2022 and played two regular-season games, making three tackles.

Fox spent his final three collegiate seasons at Wake Forest University where he made 58 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks over 21 games. He previously played at Old Dominion University.