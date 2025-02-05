Calgary Stampeders bring back veteran fullback William Langlais

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian fullback William Langlais. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-three, 228-pound native of Hull, Que. missed the entire 2024 season due to an Achilles injury.

“We’re excited to get Will signed for another season,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “He’s a true football guy and he’s been putting in the work to get healthy. We’re looking forward to seeing him at training camp.”

The 34-year-old was originally a third-round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft out of the Université de Sherbrooke. He has since played 123 regular-season games and made 60 special teams tackles, 24 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and one fumble recovery. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be back,” said Langlais. “It was very difficult to be sidelined for all of last year but I’m doing everything I need to do to be in top shape for the 2025 season.”