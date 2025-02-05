Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with Canadian DB Godfrey Onyeka: sources

The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to terms with Canadian defensive back Godfrey Onyeka, per sources. It’s a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old dressed for 18 regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past season, making 10 special teams tackles.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Brampton, Ont. was originally a second-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks. He has since played 66 career regular-season games with the Elks and Riders, making 31 defensive tackles and 33 special teams tackles.

The Wilfrid Laurier product was a three-time first-team All-Canadian with the Golden Hawks while playing at the collegiate level.

Pending CFL free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.