All-CFL DB Marcus Sayles signs contract extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

The five-foot-nine, 180-pound Sayles re-signs with the Riders after being named All-CFL for the second time in 2024.

During 17 regular season games last year, Sayles recorded 77 defensive plays, 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, tied his career-high with four interceptions, one which produced a 54-yard pick-six. He recorded 12 pass knockdowns, second-best in the CFL last season and fourth most in Riders single-season history.

Sayles came to the Roughriders in June 2024 after five CFL seasons between the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The New York native spent three seasons (2021-2023) as a core piece in the Lions’ defensive backfield, registering 158 tackles, six interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles over 49 games. He was an All-CFL selection in 2022 after registering career highs in tackles (68) and interceptions (4), one returned for a 45-yard TD.

Prior to joining B.C., Sayles signed with the Minnesota Vikings and spent most of the 2020 season on the practice roster. He previously spent two seasons (2018-2019) with the Blue Bombers, playing 34 games while tallying 136 defensive tackles, six interceptions, five forced fumbles and two sacks. He was named a West Division all-star in 2019, when he helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup.

Prior to playing in the CFL, Sayles spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in 2017.