2025 CFL free agent rankings: top 30

It’s time to rank the top 30 pending free agents in the Canadian Football League.

We have already ranked every pending free agent by position, so check out those articles using the following links: quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs, and specialists.

Free agency doesn’t officially get underway until Tuesday, Feb. 11 but some players have already agreed to terms with new teams during the ongoing negotiations window, which will close on Feb. 9.

Please note that “N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

1. REC Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

The 30-year-old missed eight games due to a fractured arm this past season but reminded everyone just how special he is when he lit up Saskatchewan for three touchdowns in the West Final, helping the Blue Bombers reach the Grey Cup for the fifth straight season.

Lawler has missed plenty of time due to injury and suspension over the past three years but is arguably the league’s most explosive target when healthy and focused. The six-foot-one, 180-pound native of Pomona, Calif. has made 256 catches for 4,108 yards and 25 touchdowns over 63 career CFL regular-season games.

Lawler has agreed to terms on a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

2. DL Jake Ceresna, Toronto Argonauts (A)

After being acquired in a trade from the Edmonton Elks last offseason, Ceresna was a key cog in the middle of the Grey Cup champion Argonauts defence. The 30-year-old tied for the league lead in sacks (eight) this past season, adding 29 tackles and one forced fumble.

The New Fairfield, Conn. native was named to the All-CFL team for his efforts, the second time he’s received the honour in his career. Ceresna was the second-highest-paid defensive lineman and highest-paid defensive tackle in 2024.

Ceresna has agreed to terms on a contract with the Edmonton Elks.

3. DB Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Ford is already spoken for, as he has reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year deal to join his twin brother, Tre, in Edmonton once the market opens. That felt like a fait accompli once Tyrell priced himself out of Winnipeg with his outstanding play last season.

The 26-year-old not only proved himself to be a ratio-breaking Canadian cornerback in 2024 but earned the title of best cornerback in the CFL regardless of nationality. After recording 51 defensive tackles and seven interceptions in his first year as a starter, there is no telling what heights he might reach.

Ford has agreed to terms on a contract with the Edmonton Elks.

4. OL David Beard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

The 31-year-old was named All-CFL for the first time in his career this past season and is still clearly in his prime. According to Pro Football Focus, the six-foot-five, 320-pound blocker was the third-ranked centre in the CFL in 2024 with a run block grade of 68.8 and a pass block grade of 66.4.

Beard spent the first eight years of his professional career with the Edmonton Elks and new general manager Ed Hervey has repeatedly preached the importance of getting better along the offensive line and bringing in players with local ties.

Beard has agreed to terms on a contract with the Edmonton Elks.

5. REC Eugene Lewis, Edmonton Elks (A)

The soon-to-be 32-year-old is coming off his third All-CFL season in four years as he made 74 catches for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lewis was the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback in 2024, earning $320,000, but it appears as though the receiver market is coming down league-wide this offseason.

The native of Norristown, Pa. has made 398 catches for 6,261 yards and 41 touchdowns over seven CFL seasons.

Lewis has agreed to terms on a contract with the Ottawa Redblacks.

6. DB Damon Webb, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

The 29-year-old halfback had a breakout 2024 campaign, earning his first career All-CFL selection and scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns.

In four CFL seasons with Saskatchewan and Ottawa, the Detroit, Mich. native has made 191 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, three sacks, 10 interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Webb has agreed to terms on a contract with the Calgary Stampeders.

7. DL Jared Brinkman, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Playing alongside Ceresna, Brinkman put together his best season as a pro in 2024. The 25-year-old saw career-highs in tackles (17), sacks (three), and forced fumbles (one) across 11 games in his third season with the Double Blue.

The six-foot-one, 290-pound defender is a physical presence in the middle of the defensive line. With a reported 525-pound bench press and a whopping 670-pound squad, the Iowa City, Ia. native brings strength and explosiveness and plays with a low pad level.

Brinkman has agreed to terms on a contract with the Edmonton Elks.

8. DB DaShaun Amos, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Amos secured his second career divisional all-star selection in 2024 but you could argue the 30-year-old is still underrated. In 73 career games, he has amassed 16 interceptions and remains a threat to generate a turnover every time the ball is thrown his way.

The three-time Grey Cup champion tied his career-high with five picks last season and added another in the title game. With the Argos desperately needing to cut salary, his asking price could be challenging to accommodate.

9. OL Isiah Cage, Toronto Argonauts (A)

The six-foot-four, 312-pound native of Chicago, Ill., has been with Toronto since 2018, helping the team win two Grey Cups. This past season, he was the second-ranked left tackle in the CFL according to Pro Football Focus, scoring 69.3 in run blocking and 70.2 in pass blocking.

It appears unlikely that Cage will be back with the Argonauts given that the team signed former second-round pick Sage Doxtater late last year, signaling a possible ratio change at tackle. If he does make it to the market, expect several teams to be interested in adding the 31-year-old blind-side blocker.

10. OL Liam Dobson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

The former first-round pick came into his own in 2024, his first year as a full-time starter. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the fifth-ranked left guard in the CFL, with a score of 64.5 in run blocking and 65.0 in pass blocking.

Dobson was named All-West Division with the Blue Bombers, though some in CFL circles have suggested this was because most of the league’s best guards play in the East Division. Regardless, the 26-year-old is entering the prime of his career and is extremely athletic for his six-foot-two, 335-pound frame. He should have plenty of suitors.

Dobson has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

11. DB Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

After being deemed expendable by the Lions in training camp, Sayles had a renaissance with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Switching from halfback to cornerback, he registered 57 defensive tackles and four interceptions to be named All-CFL for the second time in his career.

The 30-year-old has 16 career interceptions under his belt and has played at a high level in multiple spots. After thriving in Corey Mace’s opportunistic defence, he has earned a return to his previous financial snack bracket.

12. DL Robbie Smith, Toronto Argonauts (N)

The Brampton, Ont. native followed up a career year in 2023 with another great season in 2024. Smith put up 30-plus tackles and six sacks for the second straight year, living up to being the highest-paid Canadian defensive lineman last season.

The two-time Grey Cup champion is most known for his game-winning field goal block back in 2022 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, securing the championship for the Argonauts.

Smith has agreed to terms on a contract with the Edmonton Elks.

13. FB David Mackie, B.C. Lions (N)

The six-foot-one, 241-pound native of Jackson’s Point, Ont. has been a key contributor with the Lions since being taken in the second round of the 2018 CFL Draft, rushing for 206 yards, catching 25 passes for 203 yards, returning three kickoffs for 52 yards, scoring eight touchdowns, and making 35 special teams tackles.

Widely considered the CFL’s best fullback, Mackie earned close to $130,000 this past season in Vancouver and should be highly sought-after if he chooses to pursue the free-agent market this year.

14. DB Royce Metchie, Toronto Argonauts (N)

The 28-year-old Canadian played a key role Toronto’s Grey Cup-winning defence this past year and led all safeties with 87 defensive tackles.

Though the University of Guelph product has never been named an all-star in six CFL seasons, he is among the CFL’s elite at his position and will continue to be paid as such.

Metchie has agreed to terms on a contract with the Edmonton Elks.

15. REC Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal Alouettes (N)

The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Toronto, Ont. has teased a breakout for several seasons since being taken in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft. His numbers this past season weren’t bad — he made 46 catches for 486 yards and one touchdown in 12 games — but they weren’t on par with his production from 2023 when he was on pace for 1,000 yards before succumbing to injury.

Julien-Grant has made 128 receptions for 1,656 yards and four touchdowns over 61 career games with the Alouettes and, at 28, should be just starting to enter his prime.

Julien-Grant has agreed to terms on a contract with the Edmonton Elks.

16. DL Micah Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Fresh off his fourth All-CFL selection in 2024 and first since 2018, Johnson put together his best season as a Roughrider. The 36-year-old recorded 28 tackles and six sacks, both highs in his four-year tenure with the Green and White.

The Columbus, Ga. native is proving age is just a number, as he’s been a premier defensive tackle north of the border for 11 seasons. The eight-time divisional all-star and two-time Grey Cup champion could be thinking about retirement at his age, but Johnson’s proving he can still get it done.

17. REC Alexander Hollins, Free Agent (A)

The 28-year-old native of Yazoo City, Miss. made 61 catches for 937 yards and six touchdowns with B.C. this past season, though he was released prior to receiving $75,000 in offseason roster bonuses.

The former West Division all-star played through knee injuries in the second half of last year, according to Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden, and has since had both joints surgically scoped. He’s made 152 receptions for 2,227 yards and 16 touchdowns over 38 career CFL games.

18. RB Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto Argonauts (A)

The five-foot-nine, 215-pound native of Tucson, Ariz. had a strong bounce-back season following his unceremonious departure from the Calgary Stampeders. Carey rushed for 1,060 yards, caught 37 passes for 356 yards, and scored eight total touchdowns in 2024, helping the Argonauts win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

The 32-year-old credited Toronto’s training staff with helping him play all 18 regular-season games, saying he “couldn’t stay healthy by myself.” The 11-year professional, who spent three seasons in the NFL prior to coming north, is nearing the end of his career but certainly appears to have some gas left in the tank.

19. SAM Reggie Stubblefield, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Montreal’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2023, Stubblefield put up 38 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 13 games. The 26-year-old became an analytics darling while playing a pivotal role in a Grey Cup win but saw his follow-up campaign spoiled by a torn ACL in the season-opener.

With the major injury and just a single year of production, the Kansas State product still feels like somewhat of a wildcard, though his ceiling certainly remains high.

Stubblefield has agreed to terms on a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

20. DL Shawn Oakman, Edmonton Elks (A)

The six-foot-eight, 280-pound behemoth found success in his first season in Alberta to the tune of 32 tackles, three sacks, one interception, and forced one fumble. The one-time Grey Cup champion is a two-time All-East Division selection and was named All-CFL in his rookie season.

Known for his immense size, Oakman possesses a rare combination of strength, speed, and size, which helped him be named the CFL’s highest-graded player by PFF in Week 10.

21. OL Sean McEwen, Calgary Stampeders (N)

The University of Calgary product is as consistent as they come, playing 132 career regular-season games since being taken in the first round of the 2015 CFL Draft. The three-time All-CFL selection is coming off a bit of a down year but remains one of the league’s best centres, helping Calgary finish second in average gain per rush this past year.

McEwen isn’t a spring chicken anymore — he’ll turn 32 in June — but that’s not always a huge factor for offensive linemen, many of whom play their best football well into their mid-thirties.

22. DB Bryan Cox Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

The son of former NFL defensive lineman Bryan Cox Sr. had a breakout year in 2024 in his second season in Saskatchewan. The 30-year-old made 24 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles, all career-highs.

Cox made headlines in the West Final against the Blue Bombers postgame for making an inappropriate gesture to fans — more specifically, he was fined for flipping the bird. The move came 31 years after his father did the same thing to Buffalo Bills fans while playing as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

23. LB Fraser Sopik, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Sopik broke out in his first season with his hometown team in Toronto, registering 57 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble as a starter at weakside linebacker. At 27 years old, the former Presidents’ Trophy winner is beginning to round into similar form as a professional as he showcased for the Western Mustangs.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Calgary Stampeders in 2019, Sopik continues to be an impactful special teamer and proved it with a critical forced fumble in the Grey Cup.

24. RB/KR Peyton Logan, Calgary Stampeders (A)

The 26-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn. is as versatile as they come, having rushed for 889 yards, caught 42 passes for 330 yards, returned 136 punts for 1,501 yards, 69 kickoffs for 1,580 yards, two missed field goal returns for 146 yards, and scored eight total touchdowns over three seasons in Cowtown.

Logan has agreed to terms on a contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

25. LB Adam Auclair, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Auclair shifted into more of a package role during his first season in Saskatchewan, registering 37 defensive tackles and a career-high three interceptions. The native of Saint-Georges, Que. also hit new heights with his special teams contributions, notching 15 tackles with the Riders in 2024.

The former first-round pick of the Ottawa Redblacks is still just 28 years old and has proven himself to be a consistent contributor and a viable starter when needed, amassing more than 200 total tackles over the past four years.

26. DB Brandin Dandridge, Free Agent (A)

Dandridge was released by the Redblacks last week after five seasons with the team. The veteran cornerback was limited to just nine games due to injury in 2024 but remains highly effective when healthy, contributing a career-high 28 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

Still just 28 years old, the Missouri Western State product can impact the game in multiple ways. In 2023, he scored three total touchdowns — two off pick-sixes and another off a punt return.

27. REC Steven Dunbar Jr., Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

The 29-year-old rejuvenated his career this past season when he made 75 catches for 1,159 yards and five touchdowns after joining the Tiger-Cats just one week prior to the start of the CFL season. Dunbar Jr. signed a big-money contract with the Edmonton Elks in 2023 but was cut last offseason and was released by the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks after dressing for only one game with the team in April.

The six-foot-three, 202-pound target won’t blow anyone away with his speed, but he’s a good route runner with strong hands. After a bounce-back year, there should be multiple teams interested in his services for 2025.

28. DB Tunde Adeleke, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Once the highest-paid safety in the CFL, Adeleke fell out of favour in Hamilton in 2023, then rediscovered his worth in Toronto last year. After missing the start of the year with injury, the versatile Canadian stepped in at strong-side linebacker down the stretch and was exceptional in the Argos’ run to the Grey Cup.

The market for the versatile 29-year-old could be reinvigorated by that handful of starts, with the assurance that he can simply roll back up high if a full season at SAM proves too much.

29. DL Miles Brown, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

The second Saskatchewan defensive tackle on this list, Brown has quietly been one of the three-down league’s most consistent interior defensive linemen. In 2024, the 27-year-old put up 13 tackles and two sacks, after recording 43 tackles and six sacks across 25 games in his first two seasons.

Brown has been a rotational guy throughout his three-year CFL career thus far and could be ready for a bigger role whether in the land of the living skies or elsewhere.

30. REC Tevin Jones, Edmonton Elks (A)

The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Amory, Miss. made 40 catches for 731 yards, rushed twice for 13 yards, and scored six total touchdowns with the Edmonton Elks this past season, averaging a league-leading 18.3 yards per reception (min. 20 catches).

The 32-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making 85 catches for 1,147 yards and six touchdowns over 31 games. He also returned three kickoffs for 49 yards.

Jones has agreed to terms on a contract with the Calgary Stampeders.

Best of the rest: DL Nick Usher, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A); DB Darrius Bratton, Edmonton Elks (A); OL Peter Godber, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N); DB Richard Leonard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A); DL TyJuan Garbutt, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A); DB Emmanuel Rugamba, B.C. Lions (A); QB Jeremiah Masoli, Ottawa Redblacks (A); REC Hery Mayala, Edmonton Elks (N).