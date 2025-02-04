Winnipeg Blue Bombers promote Jason Hogan to offensive coordinator, hire Jarious Jackson as QB coach

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have promoted Jason Hogan to offensive coordinator and hired Jarious Jackson as their quarterbacks coach.

Hogan was the team’s running backs coach over the past three seasons, helping Brady Oliveira rush for three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, win two straight rushing titles, earn two All-CFL selections, capture back-to-back Most Outstanding Canadian awards, and one Most Outstanding Player award.

“(Hogan) truly cares about this game, cares about his players, and demands excellence from me every single day,” Oliveira said during Grey Cup week in Vancouver. “I just truly appreciate him — having him in my corner every single day really means a lot to me, means the world to me, and he’s a guy that truly cares about me.”

Winnipeg’s offensive coordinator position had been vacant since Buck Pierce was hired to become the head coach of the B.C. Lions on Dec. 3.

Hogan spent four years coaching at the Université de Montréal Carabins before coming to Winnipeg and held various titles, including quarterbacks coach, assistant offensive coordinator, running backs coach, and receivers coach.

The Montreal, Que. native previously spent two years with the Montreal Alouettes, serving as an offensive quality control coach for one year before becoming a defensive assistant and receivers coach the following year.

Jackson served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator of the Edmonton Elks this past season and took over as interim head coaching job after Chris Jones was fired, leading the team to a 7-6 record down the stretch.

Edmonton’s offence finished first league-wide in points per game (27.6), second in net yards per game (390.3), first in average gain per rush (6.2), and first in sacks allowed (29) under Jackson. He was not retained by the Elks after the season as Mark Kilam was hired as the team’s new head coach.

The 47-year-old native of Tupelo, Miss. played nine seasons at quarterback in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts, winning three Grey Cups as a backup. He has since coached 11 years in the league with the Lions, Elks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.