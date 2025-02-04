Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with Reggie White Jr.: sources

According to sources, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with American receiver Reggie White Jr.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound target played 12 games with the Montreal Alouettes this past season, recording 24 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

The 28-year-old first joined the Alouettes in 2021 following a stint with the New York Giants. He has made 95 receptions for 1,254 yards and eight touchdowns over 32 career regular-season CFL games. White Jr. missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury he suffered in October 2022.

The native of Randallstown, Md. is the son of Reggie White, who played four seasons along the defensive line with the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots. He is sometimes confused for Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Reggie White, who played along the defensive line with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Carolina Panthers from 1985 to 2000.

Pending CFL free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.