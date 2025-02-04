Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with Canadian DB Josh Hagerty: sources

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty, per sources.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound native of Regina, Sask. played 15 regular-season games with the Edmonton Elks this past season, recording 10 special teams tackles.

The 26-year-old was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He spent three years with the team and made 23 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, and one forced fumble. He also won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2022.

Hagerty played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan where he made 72 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 26 games. He helped the Huskies win the Hardy Cup in 2018.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.