Veteran CFL receiver Jaelon Acklin retires at 29

Veteran receiver Jaelon Acklin has retired from the CFL at the age of 29, he announced on social media.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound target played five seasons in the CFL after first joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. He helped the team reach two Grey Cups and was named All-East Division in 2021 before departing for the Ottawa Redblacks via free agency.

The native of Mountain View, Mo. played three seasons in the nation’s capital, earning an All-East Division selection in his first year with the team. In total, Acklin made 319 catches for 4,186 yards and 14 touchdowns over 80 career regular-season CFL games.

The Western Illinois product released the following statement.

All good things come to an end. Grateful for all those that followed and believed in me. Thank you to Western Illinois, Baltimore, Hamilton, and Ottawa for all taking me in and giving a kid from Mountain View, MO an opportunity to live their dream.

A special thank you to Mountain View and my family for shaping me into the person I am today. Everything I’ve ever done has been for you guys, and hope one day a kid sees me and makes it further than I did.

To the fans, you guys were truly special to me. From seeing you guys after the games to just talking with you on the street, you guys pushed me with the passion and pride that you shared for your cities. I will always be a Ticat and Redblack.

That being said, I have officially retired, but my quest for a championship moves on to coaching. Not dead can’t quit.