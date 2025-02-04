The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have agreed to terms with star receiver Kenny Lawler, per sources, and barring anything unforeseen, he is expected to sign a two-year contract with the team worth approximately $275,000 per season.

Lawler was the second-highest paid at his position in the CFL the last two years and topped the list in 2022. He earned $285,000 last season, $250,000 in 2023 and $305,000 in his one season with the Edmonton Elks.

The 30-year-old has been one of the CFL’s elite pass catchers over the past five seasons, four spent with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was limited to 10 games in 2024 after suffering a fractured arm in the season opener, but still recorded 41 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound target was an integral part of Winnipeg’s two Grey Cup wins in 2019 and 2021. He has only failed to play in the CFL championship game once in his career, after signing with Edmonton for the 2022 campaign prior to returning to the Bombers the following year.

In 62 career CFL games, Lawler has caught 256 passes for 4,108 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was an All-CFL selection in 2021 and earned West Division all-star honours the following season.

Prior to arriving in the CFL, the University of California product was selected in the seventh round, 243 overall during the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, spending parts of two seasons on the practice roster. He originally signed with the B.C. Lions in 2018 but failed to crack the roster, landing on Winnipeg’s practice squad later that same year.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.