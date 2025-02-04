Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with veteran receiver Tevin Jones: sources

The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran receiver Tevin Jones, per sources.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Amory, Miss. made 40 catches for 731 yards, rushed twice for 13 yards, and scored six total touchdowns with the Edmonton Elks this past season, averaging a league-leading 18.3 yards per reception (min. 20 catches).

The 32-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making 85 catches for 1,147 yards and six touchdowns over 31 games. He also returned three kickoffs for 49 yards.

Jones spent five years in the NFL prior to coming north, spending time as a member of the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He dressed for five regular-season games with the Steelers, making four catches for 61 yards.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.