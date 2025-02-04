Calgary Stampeders sign former All-CFL receiver Dominique Rhymes

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Dominique Rhymes.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound target was released by the Ottawa Redblacks this past weekend after making 72 catches for 1,011 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. He was due to make $225,000 in hard money in 2025 prior to his release.

“We’re excited to have Dom with the Red and White,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “He’s an accomplished receiver who makes plays with the ball and we’re excited to see what he can do for our team.”

The 31-year-old native of Miami, Fla. had his best season with the B.C. Lions in 2022 when he made 85 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning an All-CFL selection. Vernon Adams Jr., who became Calgary’s franchise quarterback earlier this offseason, started six games for the Lions that year.

“I’m excited to be back in the West (Division) and to be back with V.A. We’ve done some special things together,” said Rhymes. “I’m also happy to be joining a team that wants me as much as I want them and I’m looking forward to a great ride this season.”

In total, Rhymes has caught 322 passes for 4,936 yards and 26 touchdowns over seven CFL seasons.