2025 CFL free agent rankings: specialists

Special teams matter a lot in three-down football, unlike some other iterations of the sport.

With fewer downs come more possessions, resulting in more punt returns and kickoff returns. The field is also much wider, providing more space to potentially break contain, and the no-yards rule ensures that almost all kicks are actually returned — not merely blown dead or booted out the back of the end zone.

Until Feb. 9, all remaining pending free agents are allowed to negotiate with teams around the league without restrictions. Some players will agree to terms on contracts with new teams, though they can’t formally change clubs until after free agency officially gets underway on Feb. 11.

We have already ranked this year’s pending free-agent quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. Check back on Wednesday for our full top 30 overall free agents.

Please note that “N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

Kickers/Punters

1. Boris Bede, Free Agent (A)

The 35-year-old was recently released by the Edmonton Elks prior to receiving a $28,000 offseason roster bonus. The 10-year veteran struggled in his first year with the team, making only 27 of 34 field goal attempts (79.4 percent), and was benched twice. He still led the league in kickoff average, however, at 69.2 yards.

Bede is a three-time All-East Division selection and one-time Grey Cup champion. He also has arguably the strongest leg in the CFL, though his accuracy can be erratic at times. The Laval product has made 274 of 330 field goal attempts (83.0 percent), 273 converts, and punted 649 times for an average of 44.5 yards over 144 career games.

2. John Haggerty, Toronto Argonauts (G)

The six-foot-four, 230-pounder finished second in net punting this past season with an average of 37.7 yards to receive an All-East Division selection.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2022 CFL Global Draft, the native of Sydney, Australia, has been named All-East Division twice and won two Grey Cups.

3. Cody Grace, Calgary Stampeders (G)

The 28-year-old native of Perth, Australia has established himself as one of the CFL’s best punters since being taken in the first round of the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

The two-time All-West Division selection and one-time All-CFL selection finished ninth league-wide in net punting this past season with an average of 34.7 yards per boot.

4. Stefan Flintoft, B.C. Lions (A)

The native of Westchester, Calif. has been with the Lions for the past four seasons and went viral this past year when he punted a ball into the video board at BC Place Stadium.

The 29-year-old ranked eighth in the CFL this past season with a net average of 35.5 yards per punt and fourth in kickoff average at 66.7 yards.

Returners

1. Peyton Logan, Calgary Stampeders (A)

The 26-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn. is as versatile as they come, having rushed for 889 yards, caught 42 passes for 330 yards, returned 136 punts for 1,501 yards, 69 kickoffs for 1,580 yards, two missed field goal returns for 146 yards, and scored eight total touchdowns over three seasons in Cowtown.

According to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, Logan has already agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

2. Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

The soon-to-be 34-year-old returned one kickoff for a touchdown in 2024, though he also posted the lowest punt return average of his career at 10.1 yards (min. 20 returns).

The five-foot-eight, 180-pound speedster, who was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2022, has recorded one carry for 10 yards, nine catches for 77 yards, 242 punt returns for 2,802 yards, 166 kickoffs for 3,895 yards, 12 missed field goal returns for 468 yards, and scored 10 total touchdowns over six seasons with Toronto, Montreal, and Saskatchewan.

3. Terry Williams, Free Agent (A)

The 28-year-old was released by the B.C. Lions in December after returning 65 punts for an average of 11.5 yards and 57 kickoffs for an average of 23.4 yards this past season, dressing for all 18 regular season games.

Williams has played 55 regular-season CFL games as a member of the Redblacks and Lions, rushing five times for 26 yards, catching 12 passes for 82 yards, returning 216 punts for 2,356 yards, 185 kickoffs for 4,345 yards, 16 missed field goals for 655 yards, and scoring one touchdown.

4. Lucky Whitehead, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

The 32-year-old joined the Blue Bombers partway through the 2024 season and returned 47 punts for 524 yards, 22 kickoffs for 477 yards, and one missed field goal for 23 yards.

The five-foot-ten, 177-pound native of Manassas, Va. won a Grey Cup with Winnipeg in 2019 and was named All-CFL at receiver in 2021 as a member of the B.C. Lions.

Long snappers

1. Mike Benson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

The 37-year-old Acadia University product has played 157 career regular-season CFL games with Edmonton, B.C., Ottawa, and Winnipeg, making 23 special teams tackles and winning one Grey Cup.

Benson likely won’t be back with his hometown Blue Bombers after the team invested a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft on long snapper Ian Leroux out of Université Laval, but he could still catch on elsewhere.