Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign starting OL Eric Lofton

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Eric Lofton to a one-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2025. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-four, 293-pound blocker started all 18 regular-season games at right tackle for the Blue Bombers in 2024, helping Winnipeg finish fifth league-wide in sacks allowed (36) and third in rushing yards per game (111.7). He also started the West Final and Grey Cup.

Lofton signed his first CFL contract with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017 and dressed for one game. He played another three matchups with the team the following season before leaving for the Edmonton Elks.

The 31-year-old native of Lumberton, N.J. dressed for two games with Edmonton in 2019 but didn’t play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the CFL season. He remained a free agent throughout the 2021 season before joining the Blue Bombers in 2022, making one start at right tackle.

In 2023, the Temple University product signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and started 12 games at left tackle and two at right tackle.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.