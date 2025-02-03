Toronto Argonauts agree to terms with Edmonton Elks DB Darrius Bratton: sources

The Toronto Argonauts have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with defensive back Darrius Bratton, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. The Canadian Press was first to report.

The 27-year-old played 37 games over the past two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, recording 88 defensive tackles and five interceptions. He made 18 starts at field-side halfback in 2023 and 17 starts at boundary halfback in 2024.

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Roanoke, Va. made 77 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and 14 pass knockdowns over five collegiate seasons at the University of Virginia.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.