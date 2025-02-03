Toronto Argonauts agree to terms with Blue Bombers DL Celestin Haba

The Toronto Argonauts have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Celestin Haba, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. The Canadian Press was the first to report.

The 25-year-old native of Columbia, S.C. dressed for 10 games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past season and made two starts, recording six defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The six-foot-one, 250-pound defender started four games with the team as a rookie in 2023, making 12 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble over eight games played.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.