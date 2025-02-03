The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with American defensive back Kobe Williams and, barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a one-year contract with the team, per sources.

The five-foot-ten, 180-pound defender made 18 starts last season for the Calgary Stampeders, mainly at halfback. He made 60 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 2024.

The 26-year-old Long Beach, Calif. native has been with the Stamps since 2021 following a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has dressed for 48 games in Cowtown, recording 136 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and one sack.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.