Sources: Edmonton Elks agree to terms with Canadian DB Royce Metchie

The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie and, barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a two-year contract with the team, per sources.

The 28-year-old produced a single-season, career-high 87 tackles last season for the Toronto Argonauts while helping the Double Blue win the team’s second Grey Cup in three years. He added 12 tackles in three postseason games.

The University of Guelph graduate has played six seasons in the CFL, three with the Calgary Stampeders and three in The Six while winning three CFL championships. He’s suited up in 79 games recording 310 tackles, 13 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, five forced fumbles and recovered on fumble.

The five-foot-11, 203-pound has a versatile skill set with the ability to play strong-side linebacker. He earned $140,000 in 2024, fifth-highest among position group in the three-down league. Metchie was selected in the third round, 25th overall during the 2018 CFL Draft.

Metchie was born in Nigeria and primarily raised in Brampton, Ont. His younger brother, John Metchie III, plays receiver for the Houston Texans in the NFL.