Montreal Alouettes agree to terms with Canadian OL Cyrille Hogan-Saindon: sources

The Montreal Alouettes have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon, per sources.

The 27-year-old native of Quebec City, Que. started the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for the Ottawa Redblacks at centre before he was moved to a depth role.

The six-foot-four, 310-pound blocker was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Université Laval. He made 29 starts over three seasons with the team.

Hogan-Saindon won a Vanier Cup with the Rouge et Or in 2018 and was named an RSEQ all-star in 2021.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.