Montreal Alouettes agree to terms with Canadian DL Josh Archibald: sources

The Montreal Alouettes have agreed to terms with Canadian defensive lineman Josh Archibald, per sources.

The six-foot-three, 238-pound defender played 17 games with the B.C. Lions this past season, recording 15 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The 27-year-old Montreal, Que. native was originally a third-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft. He has since played 43 career games with the Lions, making 15 defensive tackles, 17 special teams tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Collegiately, Archibald made 66 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 28 games at McGill University.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.