Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign Canadian receiver Kiondré Smith through 2026

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian receiver Kiondré Smith through 2026.

“We’re thrilled to have Kiondré back for the next two seasons,” said general manager Ted Goveia in a statement. “He is a hard-working, productive player who has a bright future ahead of him at only 25 years old. His skill set and drive make him a key part of our long-term vision and we’re excited to watch his continued growth in black and gold.”

The native of Markham, Ont. is coming off a breakout season during which he made 74 catches for 933 yards and seven touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound target was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph. He has made 147 catches for 1,881 yards and eight touchdowns over 54 career CFL games.

Collegiately, Smith made 50 catches for 612 yards and five touchdowns with the Gryphons along with 822 kickoff return yards and 1,065 punt return yards. He also scored a touchdown on a punt return.

Smith is the son of former CFL defensive back Adrion Smith, who played 12 seasons in the league as a member of the Tiger-Cats, Memphis Mad Dogs, and Toronto Argonauts. He was a five-time All-East Division selection and three-time All-CFL selection.