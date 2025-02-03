Hamilton Tiger-Cats agree to terms with DL TyJuan Garbutt: sources

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have agreed to terms with American defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt, per sources. It’s a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old native of Fredericksburg, Pa. made 19 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and scored one touchdown with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past season.

The six-foot-two, 255-pound defender dressed for one game with the Blue Bombers in 2023, his first season in the CFL, and made one defensive tackle.

Garbutt played collegiately at Virginia Tech where he made 121 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass knockdowns, and two fumble recoveries.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.