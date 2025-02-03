Hamilton Tiger-Cats agree to terms with Alouettes DB Reggie Stubblefield: sources

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have agreed to terms with American defensive back Reggie Stubblefield on a three-year contract, 3DownNation has confirmed. TSN’s Dave Naylor was the first to report.

The five-foot-eleven, 192-pound native of Arlington, Texas was Montreal’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2023 after making 38 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 13 games, helping the Alouettes win the Grey Cup.

The 26-year-old Kent State product suffered a torn ACL in Montreal’s regular-season opener in 2024, which ended his season. He made four defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in the lone contest, starting at strong-side linebacker.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.