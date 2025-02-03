Former CFL all-star Diontae Spencer is interested in returning north of the border after a five-year run in the NFL, per sources.

The 32-year-old played 57 regular season CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts from 2015 to 2016 and the Ottawa Redblacks from 2017 to 2018. He recorded 259 receptions for 3,137 yards and 17 touchdowns, 191 punt returns for 2,162 yards and two touchdowns, 90 kickoff returns for 1,977 yards, and eight missed field goal returns for 310 yards and one touchdown.

The New Iberia, La. native set a CFL single-game mark with 496 all-purpose yards during his first year with the Redblacks. The versatile weapon was named an East Division all-star in 2017 and a CFL all-star in 2018. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers that off-season but was cut in training camp and landed with the Denver Broncos.

The McNeese State University product played 42 games over three seasons with the Broncos from 2019 to 2021. He was the team’s primary return specialist, fielding 68 punts for 667 yards and one touchdown while adding 47 kickoff returns for 1,008 yards. The five-foot-eight, 170-pound playmaker also caught 10 passes for 54 yards and rushed six times for 25 yards.

Spencer was last on an NFL roster with the New York Jets in 2023. The speedster earned over $2.4 million in the NFL.