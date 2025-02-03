Edmonton Elks agree to terms with B.C. Lions DB Emmanuel Rugamba: sources

The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with American defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba, per sources.

The 26-year-old started 16 games for the B.C. Lions this past season, including 13 at boundary halfback and three at strong-side linebacker. He made 73 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack, and one interception, helping the Lions earn a berth in the West Semi-Final.

The five-foot-eleven, 194-pound native of Zambia has played 44 career CFL regular-season games as a member of the Lions, recording 169 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Rugamba played collegiately at the University of Miami (Ohio) and attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.