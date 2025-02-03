Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with All-CFL DB Damon Webb: sources

The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to terms with American defensive back Damon Webb, per sources.

The 29-year-old Detroit, Mi. native recorded 68 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two sacks, five interceptions, two touchdowns, and one forced fumble with the Ottawa Redblacks, starting all 18 regular-season games at boundary halfback. He was named All-East Division and All-CFL for the first time in his career.

The five-foot-eleven, 195-pound defender has played 54 career regular-season games as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Redblacks, making 191 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks, two touchdowns, and one forced fumble.

Webb went unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University and spent a year on the practice roster with the Tennessee Titans. He made 131 tackles, four tackles for loss, and six interceptions during his collegiate career with the Buckeyes, earning a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.