B.C. Lions bring back Keon Hatcher one day after release

The B.C. Lions have signed Keon Hatcher to a one-year contract. The move came one day after the Lions released Hatcher at his request when the two sides were unable to agree on a restructured contract.

The native of Tulsa, Okla. made 38 catches for 608 yards over 11 games this past season. He missed the first seven games of the season while continuing to rehabilitate a torn Achilles he suffered in the West Final in 2023.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound target has made 203 receptions for 3,091 yards and 13 touchdowns over 51 career games. He was named All-CFL in 2023.

The 30-year-old spent four years in the NFL prior to coming north, splitting time with the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers. He dressed for three career regular season games, making one catch for eight yards.