2025 CFL free agent rankings: defensive backs

In a passing league, quality coverage can be worth its weight in gold. However, it takes a special type of defensive back for CFL teams to open up their wallets.

This year’s class features a few of those types of players, though some have already found landing spots after the league’s free agency communications window, often referred to as the legal tampering window, opened on Feb. 2.

Until Feb. 9, all remaining pending free agents will be allowed to negotiate with teams around the league without restrictions. Some players will agree to terms on contracts with new teams, though they can’t formally change clubs until after free agency officially gets underway on Feb. 11.

We have already ranked this year’s pending free-agent quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and linebackers. Check back soon for our specialist rankings.

Please note that “N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

Defensive backs

1. Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Ford is already spoken for, as he has reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year deal to join his twin brother, Tre, in Edmonton once the market opens. That felt like a fait accompli once Tyrell priced himself out of Winnipeg with his outstanding play last season.

The 26-year-old not only proved himself to be a ratio-breaking Canadian cornerback in 2024, but earned the title of best CB in the CFL regardless of nationality. After recording 51 defensive tackles and seven interceptions in his first year as a starter, there is no telling what heights he might reach.

2. Damon Webb, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Redblacks’ GM Shawn Burke has said that Webb is unlikely to return to the nation’s capital due to his rising price tag. The 29-year-old halfback had a breakout 2024 campaign, earning his first career All-CFL selection and scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns.

In four CFL seasons with Saskatchewan and Ottawa, the Detroit, Mich. native has made 191 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, three sacks, 10 interceptions, and a forced fumble.

3. DaShaun Amos, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Amos secured his second career divisional all-star selection in 2024 but you could argue the 30-year-old halfback is still underrated. In 73 career games, he has amassed 16 interceptions and remains a threat to generate a turnover every time the ball is thrown his way.

The three-time Grey Cup champion tied his career-high with five picks last season and added another in the title game. With the Argos desperately needing to cut salary, his asking price could be challenging to accommodate.

4. Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

After being deemed expendable by the Lions in training camp, Sayles had a renaissance with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Switching from halfback to cornerback, he registered 57 defensive tackles and four interceptions to be named All-CFL for the second time in his career.

The 30-year-old has 16 career interceptions under his belt and has played at an all-star at multiple spots. After thriving in Corey Mace’s opportunistic defence, he has earned a return to his previous financial snack bracket.

5. Royce Metchie, Toronto Argonauts (N)

While some reports have Metchie heading to Edmonton, other teams remain in contention including a return to Toronto. The 28-year-old Canadian played a key role on the Argos’ Grey Cup-winning defence and led all safeties with 87 defensive tackles.

Though the Guelph product has never been named an all-star in six CFL seasons, he is among the CFL’s elite at his position and will continue to be paid like it wherever he ends up.

6. Brandin Dandridge, Free Agent (A)

Dandridge was released by the Redblacks last week after five seasons with the team. The veteran cornerback was limited to just nine games due to injury in 2024 but remains highly effective when healthy, contributing a career-high 28 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

Still just 28 years old, the Missouri Western State product can impact the game in multiple ways. In 2023, he scored three total touchdowns — two off pick-sixes and another off a punt return.

7. Darrius Bratton, Edmonton Elks (A)

The Elks have been inconsistent in the secondary over the past two seasons but Bratton has shown flashes of potential as a starting halfback. The 27-year-old has made 88 defensive tackles and five interceptions in 35 games, including four picks last year.

With a physical six-foot and 200-pound frame, there may be more to unlock from Bratton’s game in the right defence and he likely won’t break the bank.

8. Richard Leonard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

A three-time East Division all-star, Leonard may be getting a little long in the tooth at 33 years old but he remains highly productive at either corner or halfback. The seven-year veteran appeared in 17 games last year, making 51 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

The five-foot-eight, 175-pound cover man has notched 366 tackles and 22 interceptions with the Ticats and Stampeders. Still, teams will be wary of investing too much in a player closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

9. Kobe Williams, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Being a key cog in the Stampeders’ secondary may not mean much given that team’s defensive struggles but Williams is already a respected halfback at 26 years old. In four seasons, he has collected 136 defensive tackles, a sack, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

The Arizona State product has more starting experience than most players his age and could be a plug-and-play contributor for anyone needing DB help.

10. Loucheiz Purifoy, Free Agent (A)

Anyone looking to sign Purifoy will have to deal with a bit of a headache, as the 32-year-old will still need to serve a two-game suspension for violating the CFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. However, the two-time all-star could still be worth the wait.

Capable of contributing at safety or strong-side linebacker, the Florida product has amassed 376 defensive tackles, 33 special teams tackles, nine sacks, 24 interceptions, and six forced fumbles with no signs of slowing down.

11. Nafees Lyon, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Lyon is expected to join the Redblacks come February 11, starting fresh after battling injuries the last two seasons. The 28-year-old has played in just 11 games since 2023, producing 34 defensive tackles and one interception.

When healthy, the five-foot-nine, 194-pound cornerback can be a top-tier starter — exactly what Ottawa is hoping to land for cheap.

12. T.J. Lee, B.C. Lions (A)

B.C.’s longest-serving player could see his tenure end in free agency, as the Lions look to get younger, faster and cheaper. The five-time West Division all-star has amassed 623 total tackles and 28 interceptions over 10 seasons with the team but will turn 34 next month.

Lee rushed back from a torn Achilles suffered in the 2023 West Final in near record time but moved from halfback to strong-side linebacker in order to compensate. He recorded 61 defensive tackles, a sack, and two interceptions in 12 games and became the first CFL player to score a touchdown while wearing a Guardian Cap.

13. Jonathan Moxey, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Moxey spent time at both cornerback and strong-side linebacker during his first season in Hamilton, showing off impressive versatility while tying a career-high with two interceptions.

The 29-year-old has played 59 games over four years with the Stampeders and Ticats, compiling 92 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, one sack, and five interceptions

14. Adrian Greene, B.C. Lions (N)

Greene is set to join the Calgary Stampeders once free agency opens, adding valuable Canadian depth to their secondary. Though he ultimately finished the season as a backup, the 25-year-old made 14 starts last season in B.C., including 10 at safety and four at halfback.

The Saint Mary’s product has also spent considerable preseason time at cornerback, his college position. Few homegrown DBs have that amount of positional versatility, making him a perfect fit for a team already planning to start a Canadian at halfback in Ben Labrosse.

15. Scott Hutter, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hutter was limited to just six games last year before suffering a season-ending non-contact injury, but should be poised to bounce back at just 27 years old.

Though he hasn’t seen meaningful time at safety since 2022, the Laurier product is an elite special teamer with 46 career tackles in 48 games.

Best of the rest: Jalon Edwards-Cooper, B.C. Lions (A); Will Sunderland, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A); Tre Roberson, Calgary Stampeders (A); Deontai Williams, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A); Ciante Evans, B.C. Lions (A); Deandre Lamont, Ottawa Redblacks (A); Kerfalla Exume, Toronto Argonauts (N); Malcolm Thompson, Calgary Stampeders (N); Ty Cranston, Ottawa Redblacks (N); Amari Henderson, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A); Brandon Alexander, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A); Josh Hagerty, Edmonton Elks (N); Nick Taylor, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A); Jamie Harry, Toronto Argonauts (N); Noah Hallett, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N); Nick Statz, Calgary Stampeders (N); Jeremie Dominique, Edmonton Elks (N)